What Did Justin Timberlake Say That Got Censored?

We love this message of radical acceptance. It's one thing to be famous and make music that people love. It's quite something else to use your celebrity to promote diversity and lambast bullying. Even though Timberlake's message may seem obvious to us, given the recent climate, it feels filled with daring political meaning. Granted, the iHeartRadio Music Awards aren't the biggest stage in the world, but any message like this will nevertheless find its way to the right people. So we applaud Justin for using his platform to tell everyone that they can and do belong.