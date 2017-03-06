Orlando Who? Katy Perry Grabbed This Artist's Butt On The iHeartRadio Red Carpet

Newly single Katy Perry has a new haircut and apparently a new lease on life. The singer has never shied away from the colorful, but her new pixie cut seems to have liberated her to an even greater degree.
What do we mean? Well, she appears to be running around grabbing butts on the iHeartRadio Awards red carpet. Specifically, male butts. More specifically, male butts attached to one Shawn Mendes.
Mendes is performing and is nominated for three awards tonight, but none of that protected him from a drive-by butt grab by Katy Perry. Watch the moment below.
OMG I love @katyperry so much ??? And @ShawnMendes said he is a HUGE #KatyPerry fan ??#iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/s7eTjz2QLN— Katyperrynetherlands (@KatyNetherlands) March 6, 2017
Now, normally we wouldn't condone random acts of butt grabbing. But Katy Perry messing with a Fellow Celeb during a red carpet interview is pretty harmless, so we're going to give her a pass on this one.
Especially since Perry didn't stop there. She wasn't just grabbing butts; she was also grabbing... our hearts. Here she is, enthusiastically dabbing her way onto the red carpet.
Katy Perry just dabbed at the #iHeartAwards red carpet. ?pic.twitter.com/UdYsgt2529— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 6, 2017
And here she is showing some fans some love.
.@KatyPerry kissed some fans and they liked it. Like, really liked it.#iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/YrJdoW5iJO— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 6, 2017
This all makes sense once you realize how excited she was. She was so excited, in fact, that she wore pants suitable for high kicking.
May we all one day be as enthusiastic about something as Katy Perry was for the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.
Hey everyone,
Thanks so much for your valuable feedback. You're right — sexual harassment and assault are never okay, regardless of whether it's perpetrated by a man or a woman. We never intend on normalizing or condoning sexual assault, and when it seems like we have, we appreciate our readers calling us out on it. We made a mistake with this story, and for that reason, we apologize.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
