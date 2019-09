Lego Immortalizes NASA Women With Our New Favorite Toy

The Women of NASA set comes at a very opportune time. Hidden Figures, the story of three African-American female NASA mathematicians, was up for a slew of awards this year. Katherine Johnson, who was depicted by Taraji P. Henson in the film and is included in the Lego set, even took the stage at the Academy Awards. And last week, the White House announced two new initiatives to get girls involved in STEM fields: The INSPIRE Act will send NASA staffers to work with K-12 girls, and the Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act will have the National Science Foundation expand support for females in STEM research.