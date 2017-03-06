Lego Immortalizes NASA Women With Our New Favorite Toy

Lego kicked off Women's History Month with some major news. The Danish building-block company announced that it's releasing a Women of NASA set that's sure to inspire a whole new generation. Think of them as not-so-hidden (mini)figures. And while this is a literally tiny step for humankind, it's certainly one way to get female astronauts (at least some of) the recognition they deserve. The new set will include Margaret Hamilton, Katherine Johnson, Sally Ride, Nancy Grace Roman, and Mae Jemison minifigs, a.k.a. Lego people — along with accompanying accessories.