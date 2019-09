“Denim is really, really hard to get right — cutting and sewing through such thick material is difficult. I don’t fuck with denim too much, but I do like cutting out panels from high on the thigh downwards — I’ll cut out the entire front of my jeans so I can rock fishnets, peeking out underneath. I also always, always cut the ankles off my jeans, to have a raw hem. I think ankles are really sexy; it makes your legs look longer to not have a thick hem at the bottom of your jeans.”