Why were you interested in working with Six:02 on this campaign, which has a “being unapologetic” theme? "It’s hard to find a brand that’s unapologetic and stands for the same stuff I do! I work out a ton — I’m always at the gym, and paparazzi will be around and stuff, so I still want to look cute. I’m really not into spending money, so I don’t buy a lot of expensive things. I usually wear a sports bra and leggings to work out in, and I like to mix non-workout clothes in.