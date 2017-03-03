Milo Ventimiglia is newly shaven and here to steal your heart. I mean, he is an excellent actor whom I admire very much. The This Is Us star is currently on a press tour for the NBC show, which will complete its first season on March 14. Press tours can get a little bonkers. Actors do interview after interview and journalists — myself included — ask question after question. Repeat this process for a while and something bananas might occur. Something like the following exchange:
Bevy Smith, radio host: "I bet you're a magnificent lover, very giving."
Milo Ventimiglia: "Yes, I love very deeply."
Sorry, what? If I'm not mistaken, I think Milo Ventimiglia just said he was a "magnificent lover." Actually, that's exactly what he said. I mean, on a technical level, he said he "loved very deeply." There are many ways to interpret that statement. But we'll go with this one: Milo Ventimiglia agrees that he's a magnificent, giving lover.
As Entertainment Tonight reports, the exchange occurred on Smith's Sirius XM Radio radio show. Smith first asked how the 39-year-old actor felt about being a "sex symbol." For those who haven't seen Ventimiglia in the show This Is Us, know this: The first episode featured his rear end, and viewers did not complain. As Jack Pearson, Ventimiglia growls, purrs, and squints like a leading man from a Nicholas Sparks film. Needless to say, he's a bit of a sex symbol, albeit a basic one.
"As you have become a sex symbol in the truest sense of the word, are you comfortable with that idea? And if you're not uncomfortable, what's the biggest perk?" Smith asked. She added, "You don't have to tell me anything salacious." Ah, little did she know.
Ventimiglia claimed that with his performance as Jack Pearson, the mustachioed patriarch on This Is Us, he's trying to represent "what men could be." (If all people could, in fact, be Milo Ventimiglia, this is very big news and I have some phone calls I need to make.) Now, how does one become like Jack Pearson? Or, for that matter, Milo Ventimiglia?
From Ventimiglia himself: "Just be a strong man, a good man, contribute to the world instead of taking away from it." (I want to add here that his language here is more a little problematic.) He continued, ""I think in that, you're going to attract a good mate. You're going to attract someone who loves you for who you are, [and] maybe not for just how your nose is placed in relation to your chin."
So, in summary: Milo Ventimiglia wants all men to contribute to the world, and also he agrees that he's a magnificent lover. Here's to hoping Ventimiglia continues to give such baffling interviews.
