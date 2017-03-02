Is Lorde's New Song About A Breakup?

As Lorde's close personal friend (read: I've been to one of her concerts), I was pretty shocked that she didn't shoot me a text to let me know that she had broken up with her rumored boyfriend, James Lowe. You might remember him from 2013, when he was the victim of racist attacks after fans found pictures of him on the singer's Instagram. Well, now, it sure sounds like he's the subject of her new single "Green Light," which dropped today along with a music video.
I mean, just take a listen to some of the lyrics:
"I know about what you did and I wanna scream the truth/ She thinks you love the beach, you're such a damn liar"
Or:
"Thought you said that you would always be in love/But you're not in love no more"
Or:
"'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go/I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it/Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go/I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it"
I guess it's my fault, as a close personal friend, for not picking up on the signals. While Lorde has always been pretty quiet about her romantic life, she often posted pictures with Lowe on social media. That is, until 65 weeks ago, which is the last time he appeared on the 20-year-old's Instagram in the caption of this picture.
I know what you're thinking: that's a creepy thing to do. Anyways, then I went on his Instagram and found that the last time he posted a photo of Lorde (real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor) was 68 weeks ago. There were whispers of a split, and some deleted Instagrams, in a story in the New Zealand herald, but it was never officially confirmed. One thing's for certain: this song is definitely about an ending.
"The song is actually about a heartbreak," she said in an interview with Zane Lowe (no relation to her possibly ex-bf, I assume, but then again, apparently I know nothing) for Pitchfork. "And it's not something that I really am used to writing about."
While she never mentions Lowe by name, she does reference the end of a relationship.
"It was my first major heartbreak," she continued. "And the song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards."
The process of grieving is what ended up inspiring the video, especially the crazed, murky dancing scenes.
"I realized this is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess," she explained. "That’s her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that’s the song for me."
This also puts a tweet the singer posted on Wednesday into better perspective.
it's the first chapter of a story i'm gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. this is where we begin— Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017
"It's the first chapter of a story i'm gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life," she wrote. "This is where we begin."
So, for all we know, this possible breakup could have taken place a long, long time ago (once again, thanks for the call). No matter what, it sounds like this is just one of many life events that took her on this personal journey.
"Everyone has that first year that feels like the first proper year of adulthood," she told Pitchfork. "I moved out of home and all of a sudden I was kind of figuring out who am I when I’m alone? Who am I when I’m doing things just for myself?"
The answer? Growing up, and making an amazing new album in the process. And remember, Lorde — I'm always here if you want to chat!
