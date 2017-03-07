How In The World Are Amy Schumer & Chuck Schumer Related?

Before we dive into the Schumer family tree, let’s get one thing clear: 99% of the time, public figures with the same last name aren’t related.
While both Old Hollywood actresses, Katharine Hepburn and Audrey Hepburn stem from two distinct gene pools. Kristen Stewart doesn’t get a culinary streak from Martha Stewart. Kerry Washington and Denzel Washington both rock, but not because they’re related. Former Superman Michael Keaton isn’t related to The Young Pope’s badass nun, played by Diane Keaton.
But for every rule there is an exception. That exception is Amy and Chuck Schumer who are, in fact, related — even if they run in quite different circles.
Maybe you know Amy Schumer from her hilarious sketch-comedy show on Comedy Central called Inside Amy Schumer, or you were introduced to her work through the modern rom-com Trainwreck. Known for her raunchy humor and for performing stand-up with a bottle of wine in hand, Schumer is a welcome presence on the comedy scene.
Amy’s career of hilarity doesn’t bear much resemblance to Chuck Schumer, longtime Democratic New York senator. First elected to office in 1998, Schumer has devoted his political career to protecting the middle class and various issues specific to New Yorkers. In November of 2016, Schumer was elected Senate minority leader. He was the first New Yorker and first person of Jewish descent to hold that position.
This brings us to the unlikely truth. While the Schumers run in different spheres, their family trees converge big time. Chuck is the first cousin of Amy Schumer's father, rendering the comedian and politician first cousins, once removed. Long story short: They’re cousins.
Maybe an affinity for the spotlight runs in the family. Either way, Schumer has used her public status to stand up for her cousin Chuck, especially as he’s been coming under fire from the new administration.
After President Trump accused Senator Schumer of crying “fake tears,” Amy Schumer came to his rescue in an Instagram essay.
“Also I know chuck Schumer and HE CANNOT act trust me. He can barely smile on cue. He can't help but be transparent and genuine,” she wrote.
Their public partnership stretches back to 2015, when Amy turned to her political relative following the fatal shooting that occurred during a screening of her movie, Trainwreck.
In a joint press conference, the two Schumers unveiled Senator Schumer’s three-pronged plan to tackle gun violence. Amy vocally supported the measure alongside him.
In the case of the Schumers, the family that supports each other's causes publicly, stays together.
