Amy Schumer Defends Her Cousin, Chuck Schumer, Against President Donald Trump

Morgan Baila
Photo Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
This weekend, activism ignited once again following an announcement regarding immigrants in the United States from President Donald J. Trump. He moved forward with an executive order to effectively ban immigration for those from seven countries, which unfurled into a nationwide protest. It also became a family affair for the Schumer clan. And Amy Schumer herself isn't letting Trump diss her cousin without sharing a few words herself. It started on Sunday when Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, second cousin of comedian Amy, was seen tearing up during a press conference on the steps of the Supreme Court talking about how "un-American" the order was. The next day, Trump tweeted his reaction to the press conference calling the senator "Fake Tears Chuck Schumer" and making fun of the fact that the microphones messed up during the rally. Amy quickly clapped back on Instagram. In a lengthy post, the Trainwreck star vouched for her politician cousin, saying that "...I know chuck Schumer and HE CANNOT act trust me. He can barely smile on cue. He can't help but be transparent and genuine. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice." She continued, adding her own thoughts on the ban and encouraging her 5.7 million followers to "wake up." "A Muslim ban is so unconstitutional and cruel," she wrote. "They are good, hard working people and a refugee from the countries he isn't letting people in from have never committed any acts of terrorism on US soil. Never. We need to fight this now and together. Call congress. Call the senate. We need to wake up and rise up together. People need our help."
This is what he was thinking about at 621am. This was his tweet after his first soldier died. Also 8 Yemeni women and 7 children died and trump called the raid "successful" Also I know chuck Schumer and HE CANNOT act trust me. He can barely smile on cue. He can't help but be transparent and genuine. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice. Trump is about to bombard us with so many awful decisions. His Supreme Court pick will be terrifying and he will try and stop same sex adoption and all our other nightmares. We can't get burnt out or overwhelmed and distracted. We need to stay focused and organized. Tell your friends who say "I'm just not political" that that doesn't cut it anymore. We need people alert and fighting for each other's rights. Tell your sheltered friends to wake up and help. If you live somewhere where youve never even met a Muslim person and it feels like this doesn't really affect you. It does. A Muslim ban is so unconstitutional and cruel. They are good, hard working people and a refugee from the countries he isn't letting people in from have never committed any acts of terrorism on US soil. Never. We need to fight this now and together. Call congress. Call the senate. We need to wake up and rise up together. People need our help.

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Chuck himself also responded to MSNBC via his spokesperson Matt House, implying that Trump is a bully (which many would agree with). "President Trump should learn that name-calling is not going to solve the many problems this administration has already brought upon itself." To keep things light-hearted, Schumer also posted a picture of a fluffy puppy urging her followers to "please stick with me."
