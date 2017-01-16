Diane Keaton is a millennial's nun. As Sister Mary in HBO's The Young Pope, her character possesses a few qualities one would expect. She is faithful, mild mannered, and a silent presence in most situations. But those moments of solitude are quickly outweighed by her more unexpected characteristics; she's sharp-tongued, witty, and bossy. Like Pope Pius XIII (Jude Law), she's not in the Vatican to make friends; she's there to be the right-hand nun to her shining star, the young pope, Lenny Belardo (Jude Law). She's secretly the best character on the show. In episode two of The Young Pope, she cemented her spot at the top of my ever growing list of favorite nuns of all time. And it's all because of her pajamas.
Yes... she is wearing a shirt says: "I'm A Virgin But This Is An Old Shirt." Come on, that's hilarious. In the scene, Sister Mary opens the door to find the pope standing there. She bashfully looks down at the shirt after realizing what she's wearing, but doesn't seem ashamed. She's a woman of God — but that doesn't mean she doesn't have a sense of humor. This wacky, uncomfortable moment perfectly encapsulates the bizarre nature of the show — and just how much we have to look forward to as the series continues. (Spoiler: she wears it again in a later episode; it seems to be her sleeping shirt.) Here it is one more time just for good measure. BRB while I make this my phone background.
