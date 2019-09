Why I'm Saddened By Kylie Jenner's Recent Instagrams

I have a lot of respect for Kylie Jenner. At just 19 years old, she's established herself as one of the country's more formidable entrepreneurs — friends of mine waited in line for over three hours to get a chance to shop her clothing line in the flesh, and I don't blame them. When it comes to celebrity makeup lines, Jenner is peerless. Her new releases regularly sell out within hours, and the reality television personality is a closet philanthropist — she quietly raised half a million dollars for children with cleft palates with one of her Lip Kits. At 19, I'd only just discovered how to "select all" on Microsoft Word. Needless to say, I count Kylie Jenner as pretty admirable woman.