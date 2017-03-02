Why I'm Saddened By Kylie Jenner's Recent Instagrams

This is the exact logic that tobacco companies have employed in their advertising for years. Seeing as social media stars frequently advertise on their channels, Jenner's post could plausibly have been sponsored content. Granted, it's likely not, given that Jenner is probably smoking a joint. Marijuana suppliers aren't nearly as aggressive as big tobacco when it comes to advertising (because — and I don't know if you've heard this yet — marijuana's mostly not legal. It's pretty hard to advertise for something that's against the law.)