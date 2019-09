Why A Shocking Number Of Donated Organs End Up In The Trash

As a registered organ donor, this news hits me right in the, well, heart. But in all honesty, it's not that surprising. Organ donors don't necessarily die, and therefore donate their organs, at the most convenient places or times. So, while about 22 people die every day waiting for a transplant, the person waiting for your specific heart or lung might not be within the four-hour-away distance that allows the tissue to survive. Hence, lots of discarded organs.