Lala Kent Is Reportedly Coming Back To Vanderpump Rules

Lala Kent left a yawning hole in Vanderpump Rules when she left the show in the middle of this season.
First, let's say that Pump Rules is one of the few pure reality shows left. Like Jersey Shore before it, Pump Rules takes a cast of true characters that love to drink and scheme and fight and turns the cameras on. Unlike Jersey Shore, which sucked for every episode after season one, America is ready for this class of star. They aren't over-promoted or marketed as actual DJs and none of them seem to harbor outsize expectations of fame. They are famous, but they're also not being asked to headline music festivals. You can still go into Pump or SUR and take an order from them, for example. Though they must command outsize club appearance fees.
Lala was seemingly the exception. She's younger than most of the rest of the cast and still has some aspirations that she or British flirtation object James might become famous. Naturally, everyone else hates her.
Now, Us Weekly reports that Lala is coming back. That means her presence will grace both the finale and the reunion show.
Remember, this is how she left the show:
“I have a boyfriend who I’m madly in love with and this married man rumor that who knows where the fuck they pulled this out, whose ass it came out of, it’s just not worth it to me in any way shape or form,” she told Us. “I feel like my personal life is meant to be personal and I don’t have to share everything, even though they want to call it a reality TV show, this shit is not real.”
She made it clear that the person is "a well-known individual in Hollywood" but won't name him. Oh, and she also fell out of good graces because she body-shamed Katie. We may not want her as a friend, but that is fantastic reality TV.
Like, look at this.
