Lala Kent Is Reportedly Coming Back To Vanderpump Rules

First, let's say that Pump Rules is one of the few pure reality shows left. Like Jersey Shore before it, Pump Rules takes a cast of true characters that love to drink and scheme and fight and turns the cameras on. Unlike Jersey Shore, which sucked for every episode after season one, America is ready for this class of star. They aren't over-promoted or marketed as actual DJs and none of them seem to harbor outsize expectations of fame. They are famous, but they're also not being asked to headline music festivals. You can still go into Pump or SUR and take an order from them, for example. Though they must command outsize club appearance fees.