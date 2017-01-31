Vanderpump Rules‘ Stassi Has Some Choice Words For Lala

Now that she's a permanent fixture on Vanderpump Rules again, it looks like Stassi Schroeder isn't holding anything back when it comes to her cast mates. Since the show is built on drama (real or manufactured, decide for yourself), it's no surprise that there's plenty of it on and off the screen. Die-hard fans know that Schroeder brings it, so when Us Weekly asked her about (ex) co-star Lala Kent, she had some very strong feelings. Viewers will remember that while the cast was out in West Hollywood earlier this season, Kent body-shamed fellow SUR-ver Katie Maloney. "Oh, I see we haven’t been working on our summer bodies," Kent said. After that, Schroeder and Co. accused Kent of dating a married man (which she denies) and Kent left the show in December. Nobody seems to miss her, as Schroeder clarified to Us. "Of course we had our issues with Lala, because Lala was an asshole to Katie. [She was] an asshole!" Schroeder told the magazine. "And when I see someone hurting my friends, I make it my mission to destroy them." It sounds like it's good riddance Lala, and Schroeder has cemented her position at the top of Vanderpump Rules' hierarchy. And as for the rest of the cast? Schroeder claims they're on the same page. "I think we all threw a party, honestly," she said.
