When you join the cast of a Bravo reality show like Vanderpump Rules, you might expect to be embroiled in a whole lot of drama. One castmember has apparently decided to remove herself from that equation. Lala Kent, a hostess at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR, told TooFab that she's leaving the show in the middle of season 5.
"I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore," the 25-year-old from Utah told the site. "I feel like they don't deserve to be in my world in any way shape or form. So I dismissed myself."
All season, Kent was iced out by other waitresses in the restaurant. It's unclear how the animosity started, but it escalated into rumors that she was dating an older, married man. She denied that in an interview with Jenny McCarthy, but co-star Kristen Doute keeps bringing it back up.
Kent told TooFab that she is dating someone, a "well-known individual" in Hollywood. "I've never dated a married man. That b--ch knows nothing about me or my life. She can't confirm sh-t. She has never even kicked it with me. How does she know anything about my life? She doesn't."
Nevertheless, she's not quite ready to reveal who this individual is, and that might be the real clue as to why she's leaving the show. That kind of desire for privacy doesn't necessarily go with the reality-TV star lifestyle, and perhaps that's a deal-breaker for her partner. Instant fame comes with instant loss of control over things like that. If Kent knew what she was signing on for, she must be regretting it now.
"I watch the show sometimes and I'm like that's not me," she told TooFab. "I want people to see who I actually hang out with, my day-to-day life. And I never got to show that. I'm excited for people to watch me leave Vanderpump Rules to be quite honest."
