Speaking to the magazine, Davis explained that her family was so poor that she only had a single photo of herself as a child. While photos may not exist, Davis doesn't need them: She very much remembers how she used to live. She told People: “I was the kind of poor where I knew right away I had less than everyone around me...[We had] shoddy plumbing and no phone and no food and rats and all of that. That very much was visible to me.”