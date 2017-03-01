Story from Culture

You Have To See These Powerful & Adorable Illustrations Of Historic Women

Vashti Harrison is a Brooklyn-based artist and filmmaker who has taken our breaths away with her illustrations. When she's not reimagining Tinker Bell as a woman of color, she's drawing Blue Ivy Carter on her 5th birthday holding a pink purse and with flowers in her hair. Or speaking for all of us in a farewell drawing to President Obama. She hashtags a lot of her drawings #BlackGirlMagic, which sums them up pretty perfectly.
Today, on the first day of Women's History Month, she posted a Flipagram of drawings that feature history-changing Black women stylized as characters in her "Little Ladies" series — and we can't stop watching it. The illustrations, which celebrate the achievements of Black women, were created for Black History Month.
You are all magic ❤#blackhistorymonth #blackgirlmagic #littleladies

A post shared by Vashti Harrison (@vashtiharrison) on

"The Little Ladies are a set of 'every-girl' characters I created to model and celebrate different styles, looks, costumes, and historical figures. With my #bhm and #whm posts, I want a girl to see them and be able to think, I could be any one of them!" Harrison tells Refinery29.
The women featured include Sojourner Truth ("probably the first recorded intersectional feminist"); Ida B. Wells (who led an anti-lynching campaign all the way to the White House), Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman in Congress; author Zora Neale Hurston; poet and civil rights activist Audre Lorde; ballet dancer Misty Copeland; and more. On her Instagram, Harrison captions each illustration with a little bit of history.
Harrison is currently illustrating a book for Simon & Schuster, and we hope she keeps inspiring little girls everywhere with her work. She's also working on some new "Little Ladies" for Women's History Month, so don't miss those!

Did you think this party was over??? See you all in March ✨✊???#littleladies #womenshistorymonth

A post shared by Vashti Harrison (@vashtiharrison) on

