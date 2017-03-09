Carrie Underwood On Family, Music & Her New Fitness Line CALIA

Carrie Underwood is one of my all-time favorites and I've been a huge fan since 2005 when she won Season 4 of American Idol. The blonde, Oklahoma country girl found her way into my heart and hasn't ever left.
When I learned that I'd have the chance to hang out with her for an afternoon of 29 Questions, I screamed. Yes, she is just as beautiful in person, but the best thing about her is her heart.
Carrie couldn't stop beaming as she spoke about her son, her husband, and her wonderful parents. She let me in on some inside secrets about her life and even shared some new items from her CALIA fitness apparel line.
Check it out — isn't she so lovable?
