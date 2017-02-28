Fly To Europe For Super-Cheap With These Deals

Delta, United, and American airlines are all vying for our business this summer with their irresistible flight deals, according to Condé Nast Traveler. This means flights to European cities — Paris, London, Amsterdam, and more — in the upper-$300-to-$400 range.
Condé Nast Traveler reports that Scott Keyes, who runs Scott's Cheap Flights, originally spotted the deals, and that they now include flights from 28 cities in the United States. The cities include Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Portland, Seattle, and more. The deals are valid for travel from March through May (just in time for a spring walk through the Jardin des Tuileries) and from August through November.
Advertisement
You can book flights at these fantastic rates by using Google Flights’ calendar, which will display the cheapest prices in green. You can also check out Momondo for low fares, according to CN Traveler. And be sure to use our travel guides — like 25 Ways To Do Paris Like A Local — so you can find all the hidden gems to explore instead of getting stuck in the same ol' tourist traps.
We've also reported on $65 flights between the U.S., Ireland, and Scotland on Norwegian Air, as well as $69 and $99 flights to various destinations in Europe on Wow Air. However, these low-cost carriers often include a variety of hidden fees, charging for "luxuries" like extra legroom, meals, and checked baggage. Delta, United, and American are full-service airlines, so while their airfares are generally higher you'll at least get to check one bag for free.
Make sure to act fast on these deals, because they're not likely to be available for much longer. Then, get ready to pack your bags for a romantic summer in Paris, a double-decker bus jaunt around London, or any other wanderlust-fueled vacation your heart desires.
Advertisement