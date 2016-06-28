6 Exotic Trips To Take When You Only Have A Weekend

Summer is officially underway, but you still have time to plan a weekend escape. And although there are plenty of fine options here in the States, there are also some incredible international cities that are totally doable for a short trip.
Depending on your departure city, some of these locations are less than three hours away. For East Coasters, even Europe is an option — especially if you can take a Friday or Monday off.
Whether you're looking for an exotic beach or an urban oasis, we've rounded up six amazing spots outside the U.S. that are perfect for a summer weekend jaunt. From Mexico to Bermuda to Barcelona, your quickie dream getaway awaits.
