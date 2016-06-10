Story from Travel

8 Beautiful, Tropical Destinations You Don't Need A Passport To Visit

Andrew Villagomez, Venus Wong
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
While disembarking from an international flight can feel fantastic, realizing you have to spend an hour waiting in line at customs can be a total drag. Nothing beats waltzing right through the airport terminal and into tropical escape.
That's why we've compiled 12 stunning tropical destinations that U.S. citizens can visit without a passport, from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Puerto Rico, and even a few exotic locales right here in the States. Wherever you go, remember to share photos on the 'Gram and Snapchat — but not too many, okay? Because FOMO.

More from Travel