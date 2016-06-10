While disembarking from an international flight can feel fantastic, realizing you have to spend an hour waiting in line at customs can be a total drag. Nothing beats waltzing right through the airport terminal and into tropical escape.
That's why we've compiled 12 stunning tropical destinations that U.S. citizens can visit without a passport, from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Puerto Rico, and even a few exotic locales right here in the States. Wherever you go, remember to share photos on the 'Gram and Snapchat — but not too many, okay? Because FOMO.