At first glance, it looks like your ordinary chubby makeup stick that's meant to de-slick your T-zone and mattify oily areas on your face. While it's true that it does all of the above, and it does it well, there's more to it than that. Pop open the top and bottom magnetic sealing caps, and you've got receipt-sized blotters that you can use to dab throughout the day. (Oh, and did we mention they're refillable?)