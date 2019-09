The latest style is thanks to celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims . The pro is responsible for some of our favorite looks from the Oscars this year — including Tracee Ellis Ross and Mary J. Blige , for example — and now he's offering up even more hair inspiration with Union's new style. Her decision behind the major move? Total spontaneity — as with most great cuts. She recently told People , “We were like…‘Let’s go shorter. Let’s go shorter.’ Larry Sims just took a hatchet to it and just hacked it off.” And it all went down just minutes before her arrival to the Essence gala. Union explained that the original plan was to get a lob — something that would merely sweep her shoulders. But immediately after the initial chop, Sims decided to take it even shorter. “I love it. I’m obsessed right now,” Union told the publication. “I didn’t want to leave [the house] because I was sort of staring at it.” Yeah, us too.