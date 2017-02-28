Nothing is off limits for the camera on The Bachelor. Over the seasons, we’ve caught glimpses of contestants painting nails, lifting weights, making strange faces when eating beignets in New Orleans (we’re looking at you, Nick).
Well, almost nothing. Toward the end of each season, the Bachelor or Bachelorette whisks away the three remaining contestants for an intimate night in the Fantasy Suite.
But what actually goes on behind closed doors, aside from the obvious? Are the contestants greeted by heart-shaped beds and rose flakes? Ice sculptures and contraceptives? Or could the Fantasy Suite itself just be a conspiracy theory cooked up by the devious mind of Chris Harrison?
In her book It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreaking into Happy Never After, former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman (and former "girlfriend" of Nick Viall) clears up some of the myths surrounding the steamiest, most mysterious part of The Bachelor. Dorfman even coached Nick through his own Fantasy Suite experience on last night's episode of The Bachelor, more proof that she's the ultimate expert.
To set the mood, we've illustrated Dorfman's insights with some of Nick's sexiest moments to date.