Before presenting the award for Best Original Song at the Oscars, Scarlett Johansson got to catch up with her Avengers co-star Samuel L. Jackson on the red carpet. But he seemed less interested in the actress herself than he was in her daughter, Rose.
"I was excited to see Sam Jackson, but then he scolded me for not sending him enough pictures of my kid," Johansson told E! News. "I was like, 'Honestly, here on the red carpet?' He was like, 'Where's my picture?'"
Rose Dorothy Dauriac was born in 2014 to Johansson and her estranged husband Romain Dauriac, who got married around the time of her birth and recently split up.
Johansson bonds with her daughter over the Frozen soundtrack. "She sings along with me," she told ET. But being a parent and a wildly successful actress at the same time is not without its downsides. "Being a working mom is an incredible challenge, [and] it's an incredible gift," Johansson also recently told ET. "I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms."
Jackson has been in Rose's life since the beginning, even getting her a gift when she was born. But when E! asked Johansson what Jackson got Rose, she got flustered about another potential scolding.
"Oh, gosh! What did he get the baby?" she said. "Don't ask me. If I don't remember, he's going to get angry again. You know, you want Sam on your side!"
We can't blame her for forgetting. She had a busy night fielding questions on the red carpet. When Ryan Seacrest commented on her shoes, she was the one to scold him. "What a ridiculous question!" she responded after he asked if she was wearing the same heels to the Oscars as she did to the rehearsal.
Maybe now would be a good time to remind everyone that there is more to actresses than their kids and their shoes.
