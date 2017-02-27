Scarlett Johansson wasn't here for any stupid questions on the red carpet. The actress, who is set to present at Sunday night's Academy Awards, fired back at Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet when he asked her a question she didn't think was necessary.
While the E! host was chatting with the 32-year-old about the night, he asked if the star wore the same heels to the Oscars rehearsal as she was wearing tonight.
"What a ridiculous question!" she responded. And she's not wrong. Not only is it a perfect example of why #AskHerMore (a Twitter campaign that was started to push Hollywood to ask women more substantial questions on the red carpet) was created, it's also...not interesting? Was there really nothing else the host wanted to know about the successful actress, and how she felt going into the ceremony?
This is not the first time Johansson has called out sexism in the industry, specifically when it comes to asking questions. During a press interview for The Avengers in May 2012, she put a reporter in his place after he asked whether she wore underwear under her Black Widow suit. During another press interview for the movie she called out one journalist for asking her the "rabbit food" question when her costars were asked in-depth questions about their characters and acting process.
Basically, Johansson wants everyone to know that there's a lot more to ask women about than fashion and their bodies — and that includes their shoes.
Seacrest defended his comment saying it was something he read about fellow presenter Halle Berry, and how presenters and nominees sometimes break in their heels by wearing them during the rehearsal. No matter what, it's not a question that needs to be asked, and while wearing elaborate heels can sometimes be quite a feat (no pun intended), it's not the most important thing that women are doing at the Academy Awards.
