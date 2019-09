This is not the first time Johansson has called out sexism in the industry, specifically when it comes to asking questions. During a press interview for The Avengers in May 2012, she put a reporter in his place after he asked whether she wore underwear under her Black Widow suit. During another press interview for the movie she called out one journalist for asking her the "rabbit food" question when her costars were asked in-depth questions about their characters and acting process.