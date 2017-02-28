This Easy Trick Will Make Your Brush-Cleaning Routine Even Easier

If it took seeing those grimy, close-up photos of product buildup caked onto makeup brushes to finally convince you that cleaning yours regularly is essential, then we apologize in advance for what we're about to say. There's yet another step you might want to consider adding to your brush maintenance routine.
But instead of gross-out shock value, think of why it's important. If you really care about your brushes — and want them to last and perform to their fullest potential — then don’t you want to keep them well-maintained? Don’t you want to treat them as kindly as possible so they stay in tip-top shape, even after months (or even years) of use? If your answer is a resounding yes, then it’s time to start combing them. Yes, you read that right.
Giving my Makeup brushes a Good deep clean using the @sigmabeauty #sigmagic Brush Shampoo & #sigmaspa Express Brush Cleaning Glove ❤️ I like to end it with giving my face brushes a brush through with a comb. This helps remove and bristles that are already removed from the barrel and stuck inbetween the brush.
As you can see in this mesmerizing video from beauty vlogger and makeup artist Jeeshan Umar, using a fine-toothed comb as the final step during post-brush cleansing has lots of benefits. Not only does it keep the bristles from getting tangled, but it also separates loose bristles so that they don’t come off on your face while you’re applying makeup. It's a win-win.
Another item with a starring role in Umar’s tutorial that we’d like to call your attention to: a weird pink glove. That would be the Sigma Spa Express Brush Cleaning Glove, and it’s a game-changer for anyone who still dreads washing their makeup brushes as much as they dread shampooing their hair after a three-day dry shampoo binge. (So all of us, then?) Just add soap, rub the brush heads vigorously against the glove, and tedious brush-cleansing becomes a breeze. Between that and a quick comb through the bristles, you’ll have squeaky clean brushes in no time at all. All the better for dirtying up again.
