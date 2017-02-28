"Be direct: If you know you're there to end the relationship, don't put pillows around it, and don't add justifications that they could interpret what you're saying as just a pause or break in the relationship. Communicate directly, and keep the focus on yourself and the impact that the relationship is having on you, as opposed to pointing to another person's behavior. That could look like, Mary, after thinking about the dynamic I create with you, I find myself falling short of my own expectations. I need to take a break from this dynamic in order to achieve my goals — no faults of your own, but this is a personal choice. I wish you the best. Or something like that, I find myself having other priorities, and for that reason I will need to end the relationship."