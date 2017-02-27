Ginnifer Goodwin Took A Moment To Mourn Bill Paxton At The Oscars

It was too late to add Bill Paxton to the Oscars In Memoriam segment, but that doesn't mean that Hollywood wasn't acknowledging his passing. The star of Titanic, Aliens, Twister, True Lies, Apollo 13, and more died on Saturday. The next evening, his Big Love co-star, Ginnifer Goodwin, reflected on the her time with Paxton, saying that it "felt wrong" to attend the Academy Awards without him.
"Bill was, I can say, more alive than the others," Goodwin told Entertainment Tonight. "So his not being a part of the world is hard to comprehend."
Us Weekly reports that Goodwin, star of Once Upon a Time, said that her husband, Josh Dallas, encouraged her to attend the ceremony even though she was still processing Paxton's passing.
The actress told ET that Dallas reminded her that Paxton "loved everything in Hollywood history and everything with Hollywood tradition, and he would've been so furious with me if I didn’t come celebrate."
"You can always see a piece of his big heart somewhere in all of his characters — even in his villains," she continued. "And so to pop one of his movies into the DVD player is to hang out with him, and I can do that whenever I need that Bill hang."
Though he wasn't officially in the the telecast's In Memoriam segment, presenter Jennifer Aniston mentioned Paxton in her speech. "Each and every one was a beloved member of our Hollywood family, as was beloved actor and friend who left us just yesterday, Bill Paxton," she said with emotion in her voice. "All were loved, and all will be missed."
