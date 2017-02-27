This Beyoncé Lip Art Is Almost As Epic As Her Pregnancy Announcement

Before Instagram, fan art rarely involved makeup. (Unless you were attending a midnight showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, in which case, copying Frank-N-Furter's alabaster skin and bright red lipstick was practically a requirement.) The new wave of fandom, however, is in a league of its own. The recreation of iconic moments through beauty is at an all-time high — whether it's sketching classic Disney movie logos using only lipsticks and eyeshadows or wearing Andy Warhol-worthy pop art on your mouth — and we don't see it slowing down any time soon. The proof is in the latest masterpiece to grace our social media feeds, which involves a major moment in pop culture history: Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement.
Advertisement
I know I have a lot of Queen ? Fans out there! This one is for you! @beyonce Tag the Queen if you think she'd approve ? Products: @jeffreestarcosmetics 'JawBreaker, Queen Bee, Drug Lord, Breakfast At Tiffanys & Im Nude' @colouredraine 'Electric Raine, Satin Creme, Suede & Amazing Raine' (code JAZMINA for cash off your order) @tartecosmetics 'Fortune, Sis & Friyay' ? This took me just over four hours, I really hope you all love it ? Nails by @bellagemanails #beyonce #lipart #missjazmina #jeffreestarcosmetics #colouredraine #tartecosmetics
In a word, Queen Bey's twins reveal was epic. So what did people do? Well, first, they freaked the fuck out. Then, they created Twitter memes, makeup tutorials, reaction pieces, and — if you're makeup artist Jazmina Daniel — damn good lip art. How did Daniel do it? With four hours, a steady hand, and a few dozen lip colours from Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Tarte, and Coloured Raine, of course. No detail was left behind in this fan art masterpiece.
"I know I have a lot of Queen ? Fans out there! This one is for you," she captioned the post, which has since garnered an impressive 58,000 likes on Instagram. "This took me just over four hours, I really hope you all love it." And if you do, in fact, love it, Daniel requested a call-to-action for her own fans: "Tag the Queen if you think she'd approve." (Spoiler alert: The comments section is flooded with @beyonce tags.)
Whether or not the singer will actually stumble across the photo is still to be determined. She is busy running the world, after all. But the Beyhive seems determined to alert her, so if she does, we think it's safe to assume she'll take the imitation as the highest form of flattery.
Advertisement