To boot, Affleck, 41, had stiff competition in the category of Best Actor. Namely, Denzel Washington. Denzel Washington is pretty intimidating competition, especially when he's nominated for a film like Fences. (Washington both starred in and directed the film.) This was really Casey versus Denzel, and Washington fans aren't pleased with Affleck's win. In Manchester By The Sea, Affleck played a man who returned to his hometown — Manchester — after his brother's death. It's a melancholy film with critical acclaim. Usually, films like these sweep the Oscars. Affleck has already received a Golden Globe for role. So, all signs pointed to Casey. Nevertheless, Twitter ain't happy.