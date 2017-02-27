Of course, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stole the show as they made their way down the carpet. The two were giggling the whole way and the photos are so funny and charming that we could have a whole separate slideshow dedicated just to them.
Matt Damon — a.k.a. Jimmy Kimmel's arch nemesis — was beaming alongside his wife Luciana Barroso. Keith Urban only had eyes for wife and Best Supporting Actress nominee Nicole Kidman. And the worlds of TV and film collided with real-life fairytale couple Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas from Once Upon A Time.
Not everyone brought a significant other, but that doesn't mean they weren't just as cute. Michelle Williams came with BFF Busy Philips and Dev Patel brought his lovely mother, who was beaming with pride at her Best Supporting Actor nominated son.