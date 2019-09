How A 16-Year-Old Girl Got Conservatives To Denounce Milo Yiannopoulos

"Julia," as Vox calls her, is conservative on economics and international affairs but socially liberal. When she learned Yiannopoulos was speaking at the CAPC, she was disappointed. "I see Milo as this embodiment of the awfulness you see over the past few years with the general tilt of millennial conservatism," she said. "You’ve seen it essentially become full of awfulness and all about attacking the left and not about actual principles. It has nothing to do with conservative ideology so much as it has with opposing the leftists, SJWs, and so on and so forth."