How A 16-Year-Old Girl Got Conservatives To Denounce Milo Yiannopoulos

She wanted a way to get conservatives — not just the liberals who already denounced him — to see how harmful Yiannopoulos's ideologies were. So, she dug up a clip of the podcast Drunken Peasants in which he says it would be okay for an older man to have sex with a 13-year-old — and that prohibiting such activity was "one-size-fits-all policing" that ignores "the complicated nature of many relationships."