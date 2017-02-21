Provocateur and alt-right darling Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from his position as senior editor at Breitbart News, effective immediately. Yiannopoulos came under fire this weekend after a video in which he defended sex between young boys and older men resurfaced on social media. He took to Facebook to clarify that he doesn't condone pedophilia, but the damage was already done.
The controversy cost him a slot as one of the speakers at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). And yesterday, his book Dangerous was dropped by Simon & Schuster.
In a statement released on Facebook, Yiannopoulos announced that he was leaving his post and said he regretted what he had said in the past. "I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues' important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately. This decision is mine alone," he wrote, adding, "When your friends have done right by you, you do right by them. For me, now, that means stepping aside so my colleagues at Breitbart can get back to the great work they do." However, he still called the incident a "cynical media witch hunt." Yiannopoulos is also widely known for getting kicked off Twitter after leading online attacks against comedian and SNL star Leslie Jones.
