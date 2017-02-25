First Look: Beyoncé's Stylist Ty Hunter Launched A Covetable Athleisure Collection

Ty Hunter dresses Beyoncé. Thus, Ty Hunter can dress us anytime. And if you like athleisure, we have good news for you: that "anytime" can now be all the time.
Bey's stylist has teamed up with retailer SIX:02 to launch Ty Hunter by Reflex, a 23-piece activewear collection including dresses, t-shirts, leggings, sports bras and more. SIX:02 proudly announced the collaboration on Instagram Thursday, calling the collection "influenced by retro shapes, styles, and passion for creating fashion." Hunter marked the occasion by sharing a short video of himself putting together the collection and explaining its inspiration. "I was thinking of the city girls, so I wanted to make it really, really easy to be able to transform into something else," he said of the casual-cool line. "A lot of the product you can work out, and you can actually throw on a heel and got out in some of the stuff."
The collection is reasonably priced, with items ranging from $45 to $200, and boasts a bold color palette including bright magentas and yellows, which Hunter says he selected over more traditional grays and blacks because, "I want the women to be happy."
Happy, comfortable, and wearing clothing designed by the man who dresses Beyoncé herself. We're in. Take a look at some of the line's standout pieces for yourself, ahead.