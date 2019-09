First Look: Beyoncé's Stylist Ty Hunter Launched A Covetable Athleisure Collection

Bey's stylist has teamed up with retailer SIX:02 to launch Ty Hunter by Reflex , a 23-piece activewear collection including dresses, t-shirts, leggings, sports bras and more. SIX:02 proudly announced the collaboration on Instagram Thursday, calling the collection "influenced by retro shapes, styles, and passion for creating fashion." Hunter marked the occasion by sharing a short video of himself putting together the collection and explaining its inspiration. "I was thinking of the city girls, so I wanted to make it really, really easy to be able to transform into something else," he said of the casual-cool line. "A lot of the product you can work out, and you can actually throw on a heel and got out in some of the stuff."