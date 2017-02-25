Barack Obama's Neglected LinkedIn Account Is Making Us Sad

When you get a new job or leave an old one, what's the first thing you do? Do you send a massive blast across all of your feeds? Or give it a minute and see how things play out?
It looks like former President Barack Obama might be taking the latter approach. At least that's how it appears if you check out his Linked in page right now. The Harvard-educated father-of-two still has "President of the United States" listed as his job title. As Lance Ulanoff wrote for Mashable, "Reading his LinkedIn profile is like stepping into a socio-political time-machine, where everything is as it was pre-Jan. 20, 2017 when Donald J. Trump took the oath of office and became our 45th president."
Okay, I get it. Updating his LinkedIn profile isn't the most important thing on Barack Obama's agenda right now. He's got lots of kitesurfing and fine dining to do. After all, it's not like he's wondering whether or not he should spring for the premium upgrade so he can send private messages to recruiters. He's not stressing over what font he should use for his new resume.
He's probably also in an ex-president's secret group on Facebook with Bill Clinton, both George Bushes, and Jimmy Carter where they talk about their Secret Service detail and how hard it is to get a decent latte at a bookstore. At least that's what I'm telling myself to cheer up.
It is possible he could have simply forgotten that he even set up a profile on the professional networking site. In the flurry of moving and trying to figure out if he would rather to get a driver's License in Illinois, DC, or Hawaii it just slipped through the cracks. He's got the gig with the Obama Foundation locked down; we guess he'll get around to letting us know what's next for him when he's ready.
