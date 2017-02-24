Dove Cameron may not be a name that you know, but her face is one every kid you babysit for would recognize. She’s the face of Disney’s hit show, Liv and Maddie, playing both title characters. And now she’s on the cover of Galore magazine, remaking a picture of the iconic Marilyn Monroe and thus representing the new wave of actresses we should know.
And Cameron really does want to get to know every one, 21-year-old actress and singer tells the magazine. "I don’t think there’s anyone that I’ve met that I haven’t created a bit of a deep relationship with,” she said. "It’s a really lovely thing to create a relationship with people that might not anticipate that closeness. And that’s kind of the light of my live, getting to be close to people."
Advertisement
But with all that closeness, Cameron said there are still many, many misconceptions about her which she wants to clear up. She tells the magazine that one of her biggest frustrations is people thinking that just because they follow her on social media and watch her on TV (she was also in the live-action Hairspray), they know enough about her to comment on her happiness. Basically, her fans think that sometimes she comes off as fake. (Now feels like a good time to remind everyone that she is an actress and being semi-fake is part of the gig.) But Cameron swears up and down that it's all genuine bliss.
"I think a lot of people think I’m either unintelligent because I’m a very happy person and I have a lot of energy or that it’s a fake happiness like fake energy," she vents. "I completely understand that because it’s a lot to handle and I am a very emotional human being."
Hear that, folks? She's really happy — accept it.
Advertisement