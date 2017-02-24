But with all that closeness, Cameron said there are still many, many misconceptions about her which she wants to clear up. She tells the magazine that one of her biggest frustrations is people thinking that just because they follow her on social media and watch her on TV (she was also in the live-action Hairspray), they know enough about her to comment on her happiness. Basically, her fans think that sometimes she comes off as fake. (Now feels like a good time to remind everyone that she is an actress and being semi-fake is part of the gig.) But Cameron swears up and down that it's all genuine bliss.