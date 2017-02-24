Farrah Abraham Is Facing Major Backlash (Again) Over Her Daughter's Sleepover Party

Farrah Abraham often makes headlines for controversial mommy-daughter moments with her daughter, Sophia Laurent. There’s been the photo shoots, the bikinis, and the make-up. And it always starts on Instagram.
The latest story about the Abraham family is no different. On Thursday February 23, the 25-year-old reality star posted Instagram photos of her slumber party for Sophia's eighth birthday. Harmless, right? Well, not according to other mothers on Instagram. A hoard of followers who disapproved of Abraham’s school night sleepover went out of their way to voice their opinions on the Teen Mom OG cast member’s pictures of the event, which appeared to be "spa" themed.
As of now, Abraham has posted three photos, one slideshow, and one video of the birthday party. And each and every one has dozens of mean messages, most of them centered around the fact that the party took place on a school night. One commenter wrote, "Slumber Party on a school night are you serious?" Another mirrored those thoughts, commenting "Your a horrible mother [sic]."
But what they didn’t know was that the party actually took place the previous Sunday, when the attendees had Monday off of school for President’s Day. "This was on Sunday night of President's Weekend — she did not have school the next day," Farrah told E! News in an exclusive statement regarding the intense backlash she received on social media.
She added: "I can only respond that the negative comments come from obvious ignorance."
And it’s hard not to actually agree with Abraham on this one. Even if she had decided to host the party on a school night, if their kids weren’t in attendance, then why do these random commenters care? It literally has nothing to do with them. For whatever reason, mommy-shaming on Instagram has become quite a trend and it gets more and more intense each time we cover it.
It feels like the mothers of the world should be supporting one another, rather than tearing each other down. One bright commenter felt the same way, writing "Now personally I wouldn't have a slumber party on a school night, but I don't see how that makes her a bad parent? I swear people are so bitter towards Farrah they literally find ANYTHING to drag her down over. Lighten up, let people live how they want to & just focus on correcting the issues in your own parenting rather than trying to dictate everyone else's. Happy birthday to little Sophia ?✨."
