Farrah Abraham Criticized For Photos Of Bikini-Clad Daughter

Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham is courting controversy once again.
The reality star sparked outrage in June when she posted photos of 7-year-old daughter Sophia modeling bikinis. The young girl is wearing makeup and striking poses that online critics deemed "sexually provocative" in the photo shoot.
Abraham apparently wasn't put off by the feedback. Yesterday she shared another photo of a bikini-clad Sophia to promote the premiere of Teen Mom OG's new season.
The reality star sparked outrage in June when she posted photos of 7-year-old daughter Sophia modeling bikinis. The young girl is wearing makeup and striking poses that online critics deemed "sexually provocative" in the photo shoot.
Abraham apparently wasn't put off by the feedback. Yesterday she shared another photo of a bikini-clad Sophia to promote the premiere of Teen Mom OG's new season.
Abraham's followers were quick to respond, many of them calling out the child's pose.
"I know she's a kid and doesn't know any better but I'm sorry I'd never allow my child to pose like this or dress the way Farrah dresses this poor kid," one person commented. "Especially with the sickos on the internet now. But ya know Farrah has MTV by the balls."
"Stop posting these pics," added another. "Just let her try and be normal. Please. Do your thing but let her be a kid."
"This promo for the show doesn't look right," another commenter chimed in. "It's like she's promoting her daughter for the show as the next Teen Mom. That's the first impression I got."
Abraham has yet to respond, but she did share a more conservative photo of Sophia in honor of her daughter's first day of school.
"I know she's a kid and doesn't know any better but I'm sorry I'd never allow my child to pose like this or dress the way Farrah dresses this poor kid," one person commented. "Especially with the sickos on the internet now. But ya know Farrah has MTV by the balls."
"Stop posting these pics," added another. "Just let her try and be normal. Please. Do your thing but let her be a kid."
"This promo for the show doesn't look right," another commenter chimed in. "It's like she's promoting her daughter for the show as the next Teen Mom. That's the first impression I got."
Abraham has yet to respond, but she did share a more conservative photo of Sophia in honor of her daughter's first day of school.
Advertisement
Advertisement