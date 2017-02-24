— What do you think caused your heterosexuality?

— When did you decide you were a heterosexual?

— Is it possible that your heterosexuality is just a phase that you may grow out of?

— Why do you insist on flaunting your heterosexuality? Why can’t you just be what you are and keep quiet about it?

— Why do you heterosexuals feel compelled to seduce others into your lifestyle?

— Have you considered therapy to change your heterosexual tendencies?