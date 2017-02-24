There was a time when changing your last name name in Hollywood was commonplace. But the practice is more than a little outdated — in order to support diversity, it's compulsory that the industry make way for diverse nomenclature. Ergo, Camila Cabello shouldn't have to change her name. This is not, however, what E! News Reporter Erin Lim thinks. Lim told Cabello in a Snapchat interview this morning that "Cabello" was "difficult to pronounce and unnecessary." (As this exchange existed on Snapchat, it is, unfortunately, no longer accessible. You can catch a small clip of it in the below tweets.)