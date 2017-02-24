As reported by ET Online, Sara Bareilles is slated to sing during the Oscars In Memoriam segment and her performance might move you to tears. Nay: It may make you ugly cry.
2016 wasn't exactly the most fun year the world has ever had — and no, not just because of the hell inferno that was the election and everything leading up to it. It was also the year that we lost far too many beloved stars. (As if there's a quota that any year should hit.)
If there was an Oscar for "Best Garbage Fire," 2016 would be giving an acceptance speech. 2016 was really committed to sucking, and succeeded by being the year in which we saw the passing of icons David Bowie and Prince. The rest of the year wasn't much better: Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds died only a day apart, and only three days after the death of George Michael. Anton Yelchin, Alan Thicke, director Garry Marshall, and a slew of other Hollywood celebrities also died unexpectedly.
There's pretty much no way for Bareilles' In Memoriam segment to not be unbelievably depressing, but if anyone is going to sing me a sad song while I am wrist-deep in a pint of Ben & Jerry's, it better be Bareilles. I mean, have you heard "She Used To Be Mine," from the Waitress soundtrack? Of course you have; it's simultaneously soothing and so, so sad.
According to a statement from producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd: "Sara’s unique artistry will honor those we’ve lost in our community including familiar faces and those behind the scenes who have enriched the art of moviemaking." Yep. Get your tissues ready — the In Memoriam segment is going to be a doozy.
I'm thrilled that the Academy picked a singer as lovely as Bareilles. However, I'm certainly not alone in wishing she didn't have so much time to fill during this tribute.
