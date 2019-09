According to Justin Hartley's interview with Us Weekly, fans have not come close to cracking the mystery that is Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death. While we learned that the mustached dad died around the time his children were in high school (the actual date of his passing is unknown, but the kids certainly looked like they were in their teens during that brief funeral scene) we have yet to nab any other concrete info about what happened to Jack. Hartley says we should continue to wait for answers, because those fan theories on the internet have yet to solve the mystery.