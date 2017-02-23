It's been just over 24 hours since Instagram launched its new slideshow tool, allowing users to upload up to 10 photos and videos to a single post. While opinions about the feature have (as expected) been mixed, celebrities have been quick to try their hand at assembling albums. The diverse ways they've used the galleries — for outtakes, behind the scene shots, looks of the day — are likely just a fraction of the creativity we'll see with albums in the weeks to come. (Dominique Ansel, we're counting on you for some "making of" slideshows.) Below, a look at some of our favorite album uses thus far. For each, click the arrow on the right to scroll through the full slideshow.
Allison Williams gave new meaning to the hassle of deciding what to wear in the morning. Her slideshow contained nine photos of outfit changes over the course of a single day.
Shay Mitchell offered a look at life in the front-row during New York Fashion Week.
The Pitch Perfect 3 crew playfully interspersed photos from a long day of shooting with those from a night of bowling.
DJ Dillon Francis channeled his inner Gigi and vogued for the camera in a series of modeling takes.
And Baywatch celebrated its female cast members. Other films might employ a similar tactic in the future, to reveal official movie posters and actors who have signed on.
