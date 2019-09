It's been just over 24 hours since Instagram launched its new slideshow tool , allowing users to upload up to 10 photos and videos to a single post. While opinions about the feature have (as expected) been mixed, celebrities have been quick to try their hand at assembling albums. The diverse ways they've used the galleries — for outtakes, behind the scene shots, looks of the day — are likely just a fraction of the creativity we'll see with albums in the weeks to come. ( Dominique Ansel , we're counting on you for some "making of" slideshows.) Below, a look at some of our favorite album uses thus far. For each, click the arrow on the right to scroll through the full slideshow.