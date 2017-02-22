Adam Pally & Rachel Bloom To Star In New Stoner Comedy

Rachel Bloom is coming to the big screen. Deadline reports that Lionsgate has acquired the comedy Most Likely To Murder starring Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom and Adam Pally.
Pally is slated to play Billy in the film. Billy, once the most popular kid in high school, returns ten years later only to see his fall from grace. His high school crush (presumably played by Bloom) is instead dating the former school outcast. But when the outcast's mother mysteriously dies, Billy is determined to prove that it was murder.
Most Likely To Murder is set to be directed by Dan Gregor, who also works on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and who wrote the film along with Doug Mand. Mand will also act in the movie.
The two have described Most Likely To Murder as “Rear Window for stoners" — a reference to the 1954 film starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly. In it, a photographer confined to a wheelchair passes the time by spying on his neighbors, eventually convincing himself that one of them has committed murder.
Both Bloom and Pally are on board to produce the film along with Petra Ahmann. Gregor and Mand will take the roles of executive producers.
This is a big week for Lionsgate, who struck a first look deal with YouTube personality Hannah Hart last Thursday. First up for the star? An LGBTQ romantic comedy.
Bloom took to Twitter to express her excitement for the film, making sure to congratulate "the father of her dog" on his directing debut.
I am so excited for this. https://t.co/7jh0zLu7Oc— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) February 22, 2017
Also, so proud to be directed by the father of my dog, @gregorcorp, in his directing debut. https://t.co/7jh0zLu7Oc— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) February 22, 2017
No word on when we should expect the movie, or even when filming will begin, but this is a pretty foolproof comedy team. Until then we can get our Rachel Bloom fix by catching up on both seasons (now on Netflix), as well as learning all the songs from the series thanks to the free sheet music released back in November — because, let's be honest, no release date would be soon enough.
