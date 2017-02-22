Is This The Selfie Phone To Beat All Selfie Phones?

Are you the type of person who takes a hundred selfies a day and plays around with all the Snapchat filters? Ain't no shame in your game. For your filtering pleasure, the new Meitu T8 smartphone can help erase your dark undereye circles, whiten your teeth, and give you a goddess-like highlight. There's just one catch: As of now, it's only available in China and there's no word on whether it will make it to the U.S. If you do find yourself in China (and with $479 to spare), you might want to get your hands on this selfie phone because the makers of the viral Meitu app have outdone themselves yet again. The phone's front-facing camera is unique among its competition because it offers "photo quality and performance similar to DSLR cameras," the company told PC Mag. And according to the magazine's resident smartphone guinea pig, your selfies will look good even in low lighting, which you know is a tall order if you've ever taken a selfie. The phone features filters and effects that are built right into its camera, so you don't even need a separate app to edit your selfies, though you can by all means go to town with one. It can even detect your skin tone, age, and gender, and apply effects accordingly. The camera's "beautification" functions include "auto face-lift" (to make your face look slimmer), "anti-acne," "dark circles," "highlight face," "smart whitening" (to make you look paler), "tooth whitening," and "rosy" (to make your lips look pinker). You can turn on and disable these features whenever you like — and they work for group photos, too, detecting each face individually. The phone comes pre-loaded with the MakeupPlus and BeautyPlus apps, which let you further play around with your face — like turn yourself into an anime character. Luckily, unlike the T8 phone, these apps are already available in the U.S. Necessary footnote: While all of these face-editing features are fun to use, we'd like to remind you that you're beautiful just the way you are.
Advertisement