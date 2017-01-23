But if you're thinking about downloading it for some retouching fun of your own, you might want to think twice. The app's permissions provide it access to your phone's serial number, SMS messages, calendars, and contacts. "The types of information being collected and where it's being sent should raise concerns about how [your] data is being used," says Gary Davis, the chief consumer security evangelist for Intel Security. Plenty of apps ask for permissions to access different applications on your phone, but what raises red flags with Meitu is that it's asking for access to information that it doesn't need. "For example, it would make sense for a GPS application to ask for your contacts so it can easily get directions when needed," Davis says. "However, this type of access is not required when enhancing photos."