"Have you ever woken up with your lips stuck together?" the ad reads. "It didn’t hurt and it was kind of fun. All you had to do was wet your lips from the inside with saliva and they became unstuck. Mensez feminine lipstick is a natural patented compound of amino acids and oil in a lipstick applicator that is applied to the lips down under during the period. Urine instantly unsticks the labia and allows everything to wash out into the toilet, wipe and reapply Mensez lipstick. Clean, Safe, Secure and Done. Coming to a store near you soon."