Selena Gomez Gave Dove Cameron The BEST Career Advice

When Selena Gomez and Dove Cameron got together to chat at the beginning of Cameron's career, the It Ain't Me singer gave the rising star some advice — from one Disney diva to another. "We were going to meet for coffee, but she was just like, 'Just come over.' So I went over to her house for a couple of hours, and we ended up just barefoot on the floor of her kitchen," Cameron told People magazine. She continued: "It was a while ago...but she was like, 'The most important thing is that you never deviate from your authenticity. You’re just open, you’re bare with your fans.' I have fully taken that in stride, and I think that's a really universal thing that really holds up and I would give that advice to anyone." The Liv and Maddie actress had nothing but praise for Gomez, calling her "the most amazing human" and "an angel." While it was shared between two major stars, we think everyone can learn from this career advice. Oscar Wilde was right when he said, "Be yourself; everyone else is taken."
