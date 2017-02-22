Bindi Irwin Posts Message For Her Father For His 55th Birthday

Wednesday, February 22 marks what would have been the 55th birthday of Crocodile Hunter legend Steve Irwin. Irwin, who passed away in 2006 after a fatal stingray accident while filming a series called Ocean's Deadliest, is survived by his wife and two children, Bindi and Robert Clarence Irwin. At 18 years old, Bindi has followed in her father's footsteps, working closely with the Australia Zoo to keep his memory alive through animal conservation.
She remembers him in other ways as well (including this amazing number from her time on Dancing With The Stars) and took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a quick message in honor of his birthday.
"Always in our hearts," she captioned the photo. Bindi was just eight years old when she lost her father, but not a day goes by when she doesn't remember the love they shared.
The teen's Instagram often pays tribute to the late Irwin, most recently when her younger brother Robert appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. At just thirteen years old, he's already the spitting image of hist father — and the snake certainly doesn't hurt.
"Tears in my eyes. So proud of @robertirwinphotography," she wrote. "You are more and more like Dad every day. I'm forever thankful to be your sister."
The interview is another reminder that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. Robert is as enthusiastic and kind as his father, to animals and people.
And just two weeks ago, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant posted a throwback picture of her mother, Terri, and Steve holding a koala.
"Soul mates - in this life and every other," she added. "True love lasts always."
This is how Bindi often remembers her family — filled with love and happiness that continues to grow even if they can't all be together. We're just lucky to be a part of it.
